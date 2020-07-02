As Governor Hutchinson indicated earlier this week, the state ended its fiscal year June 30 more than $300 million ahead of expected net revenue in a budget revised because of the coronavirus economic downtown.

The final report for the year is out today. In the end, the state collected $6.96 billion, $176 million less than the previous year but $272 million above the reduced forecast.

The state offered this explanation:

HIgher-than-expected revenue during the last quarter of the year allowed a revision of the forecast for the year that restored full funding of the revenue stabilization act, which sets priorities for state spending.

The results for June show the state still well short of recovery, with state tax collections of $696 million, or $47 million less than the same month last year. But the collections exceeded the predicted revenues by $77 million. In other words, the state overestimated coronavirus impact, which built a surplus to carry forward into the new year.

The full June 2020 General Revenue Report