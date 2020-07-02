By
Max Brantley
On
9:20 am

Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, has appointed a task force to study racial equity.

It arises from a proposal by UA Board Chair John Goodson at a June 17 meeting.

“The past several weeks in our country have brought to light the vital need for all institutions to increase efforts to combat racial injustice,” Goodson told Trustees and those attending the virtual special meeting. “Many people of color have spoken out, including many constituents of the UA System, about issues they face in their daily lives that we should all be concerned about.”

 

Goodson identified UA Trustee Stephen Broughton, M.D., to chair the task force, and fellow Trustee Ted Dickey to represent the Board, while setting expectations for the task force to make recommendations regarding policies, procedures and activities to help ensure the UA System and its campuses, divisions and units across the state promote an atmosphere that is “welcoming and attuned to the cultural and educational needs of all Arkansans,” he said.

 

The Fayetteville campus has also come to grips with race in several ways, including a widely read Twitter theme, #BlackAtUA, and more recently a movement by black students to strip the campus of tributes to former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, for his segregationist views.

The UA System Task Force on Racial Equity includes:                                                    
Committee Member
UA System Affiliation
Dr. Stephen Broughton
UA System Trustee, Committee Chair
Mr. Ted Dickey
UA System Trustee
Dr. Robert Carr
Provost, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Dr. Mark Cochran
Vice President, UA System Division of Agriculture
Dr. Deacue Fields
Dean, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Mr. Marvin Caston
Senior Director of Development, Razorback Foundation, Inc.
Dr. Moses Goldman
Vice Chancellor, University of Arkansas at Monticello
Dr. Georgia Hale
Provost, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
Dr. Keith Pinchback
Chancellor, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
Dr. Terisa Riley
Chancellor, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
Dr. Charles Robinson
Provost, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Dr. Chris Smith
Dean, University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana
Ms. Kristi Smith
Director, UA Little Rock Alumni Association
Ms. Christina Clark
Vice Chancellor/COO, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences