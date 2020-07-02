Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, has appointed a task force to study racial equity.
It arises from a proposal by UA Board Chair John Goodson at a June 17 meeting.
“The past several weeks in our country have brought to light the vital need for all institutions to increase efforts to combat racial injustice,” Goodson told Trustees and those attending the virtual special meeting. “Many people of color have spoken out, including many constituents of the UA System, about issues they face in their daily lives that we should all be concerned about.”
Goodson identified UA Trustee Stephen Broughton, M.D., to chair the task force, and fellow Trustee Ted Dickey to represent the Board, while setting expectations for the task force to make recommendations regarding policies, procedures and activities to help ensure the UA System and its campuses, divisions and units across the state promote an atmosphere that is “welcoming and attuned to the cultural and educational needs of all Arkansans,” he said.
The Fayetteville campus has also come to grips with race in several ways, including a widely read Twitter theme, #BlackAtUA, and more recently a movement by black students to strip the campus of tributes to former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, for his segregationist views.
|
Committee Member
|
UA System Affiliation
|
Dr. Stephen Broughton
|
UA System Trustee, Committee Chair
|
Mr. Ted Dickey
|
UA System Trustee
|
Dr. Robert Carr
|
Provost, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|
Dr. Mark Cochran
|
Vice President, UA System Division of Agriculture
|
Dr. Deacue Fields
|
Dean, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|
Mr. Marvin Caston
|
Senior Director of Development, Razorback Foundation, Inc.
|
Dr. Moses Goldman
|
Vice Chancellor, University of Arkansas at Monticello
|
Dr. Georgia Hale
|
Provost, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
|
Dr. Keith Pinchback
|
Chancellor, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
|
Dr. Terisa Riley
|
Chancellor, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
|
Dr. Charles Robinson
|
Provost, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|
Dr. Chris Smith
|
Dean, University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana
|
Ms. Kristi Smith
|
Director, UA Little Rock Alumni Association
|
Ms. Christina Clark
|
Vice Chancellor/COO, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences