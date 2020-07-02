Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System, has appointed a task force to study racial equity.

It arises from a proposal by UA Board Chair John Goodson at a June 17 meeting.

“The past several weeks in our country have brought to light the vital need for all institutions to increase efforts to combat racial injustice,” Goodson told Trustees and those attending the virtual special meeting. “Many people of color have spoken out, including many constituents of the UA System, about issues they face in their daily lives that we should all be concerned about.”

Goodson identified UA Trustee Stephen Broughton, M.D., to chair the task force, and fellow Trustee Ted Dickey to represent the Board, while setting expectations for the task force to make recommendations regarding policies, procedures and activities to help ensure the UA System and its campuses, divisions and units across the state promote an atmosphere that is “welcoming and attuned to the cultural and educational needs of all Arkansans,” he said.