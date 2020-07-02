The union that represents Rock Region Metro employees is protesting planned route cuts by the transit service because of their impact on poor, minority communities.

Advertisement

The release from ATU Local 704:

Days after civil rights protests roiled the state capital, the members of ATU Local 704 are calling for similar public pressure in their fight against the drastic service cuts that their employer, Rock Region METRO, has planned for several bus routes around the city, and which the agency plans to announce at public hearings on July 7th, 8th, and 9th. “METRO is axing bus routes in the very neighborhoods that need it most” said ATU Local President, Carl Beecham. “These are working class, African-American neighborhoods where hard working people have commuted to their jobs day in, day out for years. It’s absolutely outrageous that METRO has decided to cut entire communities off from the very lifeline that gives them safe, reliable transit to work in the downtown core. These types of short-sighted austerity measures spell death for the economic health of this city.” Bus routes 9 and 21 were first on METRO’s chopping block: this past March they replaced those routes with their METRO Connect “microtransit” vans, an Uber-like service that picks up individual customers on demand. In meetings with the union, METRO has identified between nine and ten additional routes it plans to discontinue. In June, an article in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette noted that the METRO board was expecting criticism for deciding to target “impoverished areas,” and quoted a board member who acknowledged that METRO might be accused of “racial bias or economic bias” for its decision, particularly now that the George Floyd protests have brought the problems of systemic racism to the fore of public discussion. According to Beecham, this is not the first and only time that his members, who are mostly African-American, have had to push back against racist behavior by Rock Region METRO’s management. The union was forced to file an EEOC complaint against a manager earlier this summer, after he allegedly made numerous derogatory remarks to workers. “It’s difficult to work under these conditions,” said Beecham. “In hard times like these, we want to do what’s best for the entire community—in fact that’s why our union worked so hard to help METRO successfully apply for the $14.98 million they received from the CARES Act. But now that they’re just cutting service and shifting to cheaper microtransit vans, it’s unclear to us where all that money went.” METRO allegedly paid a Californian consulting firm $300,000 to determine which routes it should cut. “Consultants out of California have no business stripping service away from our city,” Beecham said. “They don’t know anything about Arkansas.”

I sought a response from the director of Rock Region and its communications officer, but neither is in the office today.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Becca Green, director of public engagement, saw my email and responded in part: