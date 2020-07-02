Trump: A “perfect” record, not one black judge among the 53 he has appointed to the federal appeals courts! He probably thinks that proves black lawyers aren’t as good. His racism is undeniable.https://t.co/LdnDS7Qj54 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 2, 2020

The Daily Beast compiles Donald Trump’s judicial nominations and — apart from being extreme ideologues — they are the whitest bunch of any president since Richard Nixon.

Of 53 appointments to the powerful circuit courts of appeals, not a single nominee was black. (One Hispanic made the cut.) His Supreme Court appointees were both white males.

Of his 143 district court and two trade court nominees, eight were black. The only appointee in Arkansas so far was a white male (and a relative newcomer to Arkansas at that.)

About 70 percent of all of Trump’s judicial nominees have been male.

A similar analysis by Bloomberg quoted one analyst as saying the primary goal was appointing conservatives to the bench and conservatives tended to be white. Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe saw it differently in the tweet he posted.