By
Max Brantley
On
3:34 pm

We’ve reported before on Sen. Jim Hendren’s fireworks accident that incinerated his F-150. But here’s the public service announcement he did for the Benton County sheriff’s office.

It was BAD. Darn near got his house, too.

I don’t know about you, but I give Hendren credit for laying the whole thing out as he has.

