.@JimHendren1 has a message for Arkansans as we enter the holiday. He doesn’t want you to have to go through what he encountered in the last 24 hours. Take a look. #NWArk #FireworkSafety #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/GpZgJHvYyh — Benton County AR (@BentonCoAR) July 2, 2020

We’ve reported before on Sen. Jim Hendren’s fireworks accident that incinerated his F-150. But here’s the public service announcement he did for the Benton County sheriff’s office.

It was BAD. Darn near got his house, too.

I don’t know about you, but I give Hendren credit for laying the whole thing out as he has.