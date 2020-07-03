Governor Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus update included an announcement that he’s issued an executive order that allows cities to adopt ordinances that require citizens to wear a mask.

It is not a statewide mandate and it requires no city to adopt such an ordinance. It also developed, but only after reporters’ questions, that the model ordinance the governor’s executive order allows provides no penalties or other enforcement mechanism.

Advertisement

Here’s the executive order with the model ordinance.

Advertisement

Hutchinson prefaced the announcement with information from a poll of 600 Arkansans conducted at the end of June by a political firm, Gilmore Strategies, run by his former employees. It supposedly shows more than 80 percent of Arkansans claim they wear masks n public places.

He said he’d always wanted to encourage public education before setting mask requirements. He claimed the poll demonstrated that had been accomplished.

Advertisement

He said he also wanted consistency — not “500 difference ordinances in 500 cities.” So his order approves only a model ordinance drawn up by the Arkansas Municipal League. Its general counsel, John Wilkerson, said the model ordinance allows law enforcement to “educate and encourage” the use of masks. He didn’t mention in his remarks if the model ordinance included penalties for those who don’t comply. He only said the ordinance would enable law enforcement to help businesses that encounter resistance to mask rules.

Questioned further by reporters, Hutchinson conceded there is no penalty provision. Wilkerson indicated there were concerns about the ability to enforce such a provision. He and the governor emphasized law enforcement could help businesses “encourage” compliance by recalcitrant customers. But they can’t arrest anyone strictly for non-compliance. But after the news conference, Wilkerson told a reporter that if a non-compliant person refused to leave a business, they could be arrested for trespassing.

Hutchinson was asked about a Fayetteville ordinance that requires masks and includes penalties. He continues to say it wasn’t allowed under previous executive orders. He suggested changes could be made in it to conform to the new executive order. But his executive orders are the “governing law in Arkansas,” he said. Nothing else is legal, though he didn’t talk about consequences should, for example, Fayetteville enforce an ordinance tougher than what he’ll now allow.

He sounded a little peeved, again, for being pressed about not doing more on masks, as many cities have requested.

Advertisement

Citing this poll response, Hutchinson claimed his strategy of education had been “very effective.” Photos flood in from all over Arkansas that indicate compliance is often well short of 82 percent indoors and out. He was challenged on the compliance figure by a reporter from Magnolia, who cited his observations in the postoffice and Walmart. Hutchinson said he’d had a different experience. He acknowledged there might be some differences in compliance based on location.

He also displayed this finding on compliance by age and promised more data from the polling next week.

And, finally, he showed this answer from the supposed tiny minority of 16 percent on why they do not wear masks.

82 percent. Really?

Advertisement

Noted: 48 percent of respondents came on landlines. Pretty much only codgers have landlines and codgers are more likely to wear masks. So there’s that.

The daily coronavirus count

Arkansas added 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the state total from 22,075 to 22,622. Deaths rose by two to 281. Hospitalizations rose by 13 to 285. 182 of the cases came from prisons.

Top counties in the last 24 hours: Washington, 84;’Benton, 74, and Pulaski, 74. The rest were below 20.

Total tests in 24 hours: 6,497.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do still,” the governor said.

Other topics

Asked about absentee voting, and the possibility of litigation without an executive order to guarantee that fear of COVID-19 is a legitimate reason to request an absentee ballot, Hutchinson said, “I disagree.” He said it’s a logical interpretation of existing law and it the interpretation of Secretary of State John Thurston, chair of the Board of election commissioners.

Thurston has no power over the groups, county election commissions, that decide the validity of votes cast in each county.

Hutchinson insisted the issue was “put to rest.” That’s inaccurate, except as opinion. A lawsuit is still pending.