By
Max Brantley
On
9:22 am

BARRY HYDE: Show you’re hospitable by wearing a mask.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde, citing the continuing growth of coronavirus cases in Arkansas, has extended his earlier orders closing county buildings, including the courthouse, to the general public through Oct. 4. Stick around for what he has to say about masks.

Advertisement

County employees are to continue working remotely to the extent possible.

County buildings will be closed except for personnel conducting business or provided access by the courts, which do most of their business remotely, with occasional exceptions.

Advertisement

Social distancing is mandatory. No congregations of people are allowed inside county buildings unless necessary to conduct essential functions and no congregations of 10 or more are allowed outside on county property.

All people entering county buildings must wear masks and employees may remove them only when alone, in an assigned office, behind a closed door.

Advertisement

Hyde’s order also said:

“Pulaski Countians pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and we find a sense of purpose in caring for our neighbors. Wearing a mask has become  and is now an essential element to being hospitable, caring for your neighbor, and protecting the health, safety and well-being of others. The public is urged, admonished and exhorted in the strongest possible terms to wear a mask when outside your home or in the presence of persons that are not a member of their household.”

Spoken like someone with common sense. He’s a Democrat, in other words.

 

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Arkansas Heirloom Tomatoes at Edwards Food Giant for the Fourth of July Weekend Next article The Never-Trump open line
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info