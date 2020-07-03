Bad news today from the U.S. Supreme Court, where the five-member ruling conservative Republican majority turned back efforts to make voting safer in November during the pandemic.
Unsigned orders:
- Blocked an Alabama court ruling that suspended difficult requirements for absentee voting in Alabama, such as the same voter ID rule Arkansas Republicans have attached to absentee voting. (What? You don’t have a copy machine in your home to copy your driver’s license to include with your absentee ballot? What are you? Poor or something?)
- Refused to expedite a challenge to Texas law that allows only people 65 or older to obtain absentee ballots. Older voters trend Republican, so they are protected. Younger voters, trending Democratic, do not. This law seems likely to eventually fall as blatant age discrimination, just not in time for this critical election.
The Supreme Court’s orders in Merrill and Texas Democratic Party fit a pattern. Last April, in Republican National Committee v. Democratic National Committee,the Supreme Court granted a request from the Republican Party, and ordered all ballots mailed after a certain date in Wisconsin’s April elections to be tossed out — a decision that, in practice, likely forced thousands of voters to risk infection in order to cast an in-person ballot.
The Court’s decision in Republican National Committee was also 5-4, with all five Republican justices in the majority and all four Democrats in dissent.
In recent weeks, the Court has handed down a handful of left-leaning decisions — including a narrow decision temporarily preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and an even narrower decision striking down a Louisiana anti-abortion law.
But on the most important question in a democracy — whether citizens are empowered to choose their own leaders — this Supreme Court remains unsympathetic to parties seeking to protect the right to vote, despite the greatest public health crisis in more than a century.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Republican Party are playing the same game. Oh, sure, they encouraged people to fudge on their absentee vote application by signing a statement under penalty of perjury that they’ll be “unavoidably absent” from in-person voting. But they refuse to provide legal protection by law or executive order or to remove the nonsense requirement in the first place, along with other provisions aimed at suppressing absentee votes.
It’s because the Republican Party is and forever will be: Vote Suppression ‘R’ Us.