A reader sends his screenshot from TV coverage Tuesday of a Jonesboro Police Department promotion event.

Advertisement

There are more than 50 people in the room. No social distancing. I spy one mask.

Says the reader:

Advertisement

Can you help us here in Jonesboro? Look at this picture of. our police I took off my TV the other day. I tried to send this to the governor, but I couldn’t find an email address for him. I know you ask him questions. We got no one using masks and if our PD won’t, why should anyone else?

Over to you governor. Though he might say this is further proof why an executive order to wear masks might be unenforceable, as he’s long contended.