By
Max Brantley
On
3:56 pm

ArkansasCovid, which is covering the coronavirus crisis in Arkansas like the dew provides the latest discouraging update on the virus’ progress.

This was the seventh-highest single-day increase.

I recommend, again, ArkansasCOVID’s reporting on why Arkansas is falling short in the testing and contact tracing necessary to perhaps slow the rise of the illness here.

PS: Trump outrage today — he claims 99 percent of COVID cases are harmless; his gutless FDA chief won’t confirm or deny; the right-wing noise machine is busy building the narrative that, hey, the death rate isn’t so bad, so what’s the big deal? (apart from dreadful lingering medical issues.)

On that cheery note, the line is open.

Also today: KARK reports that Black Lives Matter demonstrators today prompted closures of three Walmarts, in Jacksonville and Sherwood.

 

