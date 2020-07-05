ArkansasCovid, which is covering the coronavirus crisis in Arkansas like the dew provides the latest discouraging update on the virus’ progress.

Advertisement

By the numbers for July 5:

– 23,814 (+605) cumulative cases

– 6,394 (+197) active cases **

– 325 (+20) hospitalizations

– 75 (+6) on a ventilator

– 287 (+1) deaths

– 17,133 (+407) recoveries Today is tied with yesterday for the 2nd highest daily jump in hospitalizations. — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) July 5, 2020

This was the seventh-highest single-day increase.

Advertisement

I recommend, again, ArkansasCOVID’s reporting on why Arkansas is falling short in the testing and contact tracing necessary to perhaps slow the rise of the illness here.

PS: Trump outrage today — he claims 99 percent of COVID cases are harmless; his gutless FDA chief won’t confirm or deny; the right-wing noise machine is busy building the narrative that, hey, the death rate isn’t so bad, so what’s the big deal? (apart from dreadful lingering medical issues.)

Advertisement

On that cheery note, the line is open.

Also today: KARK reports that Black Lives Matter demonstrators today prompted closures of three Walmarts, in Jacksonville and Sherwood.

#UPDATE: Protesters have moved to the next #Walmart location in Central #Arkansas. This one has now closed their doors today too. The following are closed: -Walmart in Jacksonville

-Walmart in Sherwood (Supercenter)

-Walmart neighborhood market in Sherwood pic.twitter.com/cp3Lrc7c53 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) July 5, 2020