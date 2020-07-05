Two Arkansas cities will take up hate crime proposals this week.

The Little Rock City Board on Tuesday will consider this ordinance, led by Director Kathy Webb, to enhance penalties for those who commit specified misdemeanor offenses “by reason of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin of another individual or group of individuals, regardless of the existence of any other motivating factor or factors.”

The covered offenses include personal injury and property damage, including defacing of monuments. The city attorney’s office would have the responsibility for deciding whether these penalties would be sought.

Also Tuesday, the Hot Springs City Council will consider a resolution urging the state to adopt a hate crime law with enhanced penalties for crimes motivated by hate. Governor Hutchinson has said this will be one of his priorities in the 2021 legislative session. Arkansas is one of only three or four states without such a law, according to an Anti-Defamation League attorney quoted in a Democrat-Gazette article today about the city proposal.

The Little Rock action comes less than a week after the governor proclaimed that he found unacceptable a patchwork of city ordinances to enforce coronavirus safety rules. He WOULD accept a model ordinance, without enforcement provisisions, that would be uniform across the state.

The local effort is also interesting in light of the 2015 state law which prohibited cities from extending civil rights protection for categories not covered by the state civil rights law. The law was passed to prevent cities from extending protection to LGBTQ citizens. Hutchinson didn’t fight it.

The Little Rock hate crime enhancement will include penalties for crimes motivated by hatred on account of gender identity or sexual orientation.

A draft of proposed state hate crime legislation would include this as well. For that reason, it has already drawn criticism from the same legislators (they call themselves religious) who opposed extending civil rights protection to LGBTQ people.

Also on the Little Rock City Board agenda this week:

