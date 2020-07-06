The Arkansas School for Math, Sciences and the Arts, the residential school in Hot Springs, will have an online option this year because of coronavirus.

Later this week, a news release said, the school will announce “when and how to bring students back to campus for the residential experience.”

The release said:

Fall 2020 online courses will be a blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning with multiple sessions per week conducted live via Zoom. Course options will be available across disciplines but will be limited in number. Over the past month, faculty have been translating more than a dozen ASMSA classes into an online format for both this new opportunity as well as should the school need to pivot to remote learning again in the fall. The decision to offer the online option was made in response to student needs expressed to the school’s administration via a survey of returning and incoming students and parents as well as other communication methods. “ASMSA has always been committed to providing appropriately challenging learning opportunities that are responsive to students’ needs,” said ASMSA Director Corey Alderdice. “The unique challenges of the current pandemic require ASMSA to respond in new ways that maintain our commitment to equity in access for talented and motivated students.” Students who choose online courses for the fall semester will have the option to join the on-campus residential experience in either January 2021 or August 2021, depending on their preference and on circumstances related to COVID-19.

Though known for its residential program, which has traditionally attracted top students from around the state, often from districts with less academic offerings, ASMSA has participated in online instruction for years.

