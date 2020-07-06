Leslie Rutledge: Continues fight for job discrimination against gay and transgender people.

Two major energy companies that had been fighting to build an environmentally unsound pipeline across the Appalachian Trail have given up the fight and canceled the project.

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy announced Sunday they had canceled the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. They say lawsuits by environmentalists had increased the cost to the point the project was no longer viable.

Advertisement

What’s Leslie Rutledge got to do with it? She and other Republican attorneys general — their political organization fattened by contributions from the energy industry — had intervened in the court fight and prevailed before the U.S. Supreme Court on the issue of a Forest Service permit. But that wasn’t the only court fight necessary. All the more reason for an Arkansas attorney general to stick to the job she was elected to do, look after the interests of Arkansas.