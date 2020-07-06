The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery closed its claim center at 124 W. Capitol Ave. today so it can be disinfected after an employee reported potential exposure to coronavirus outside of work.
Lottery Director Bishop Woosley said the center was being temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution.”
During the temporary closure, winners of more than $500 must mail in tickets for winnings. The lottery explained how:
Sign the back of the winning ticket.
Print and fill out a claim form that can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com under “Claim Prize.”
Make a copy of a photo identification card (driver’s license, U.S. passport, passport
issued by a foreign government, U.S. Armed Forces I.D., or U.S. Bureau of Citizenship
and Immigration Services I.D.).
Mail the signed ticket, completed claim form and copy of the I.D. to Arkansas
Scholarship Lottery, P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.
The player will be mailed a check. Prizes of $500 or less can be claimed at lottery retailers.