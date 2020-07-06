By
Max Brantley
On
12:09 pm

The Treasury Department has released information on loans made under the $660 billion paycheck protection program to help small businesses through the coronavirus crisis.

The Washington Post reports the release includes disclosure of 660,000 businesses and organizations that received loans of at least $150,000. Recipients of smaller loans, more than 4 million of them, were withheld by the SBA.

Here’s the full report, with breakdowns by state. $3.3 billion in Arkansas.

Links on this page are supposed to take you to individual loan data, but I’m having trouble accessing that data so far.

UPDATE: Here’s the Arkansas list.

PPP AR

Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
