Dr. Dean Kumpuris, a member of the Little Rock City Board since 1995, announced today that he’d seek re-election to his at-large Position 8 seat on the board.

His announcement noted his work on downtown redevelopment and his current position as chair of the city’s COVID-19 task force.

Advertisement

No one else has announced for the seat. Races are developing for the at-large seat from which Gene Fortson is retiring and for incumbent Joan Adcock’s at-large seat. City Director Capi Peck is also seeking re-election to her Ward 4 seat.

Potential candidates have been picking up documents for filing, but the filing period doesn’t formally open until July 24.