JOHNNY KEY (file photo)

Important questions related to how schools in Arkansas will return to in-person instruction and operate safely will be answered at the district level, Secretary of Education Johnny Key told a legislative committee today.

Will students, teachers and other employees be required to wear masks in school buildings, on school buses or in other close quarters?

Advertisement

Key said the state has provided guidance, not a mandate, to districts that strongly encourages children 10 and older to wear masks. If districts want to mandate masks, they can, Key said, but he emphasized that policies should be “practical,” “feasible” and “appropriate.” Key said the Arkansas Department of Health had determined that masks weren’t practical or developmentally appropriate for kids younger than 10. Asked a similar question recently, Secretary of Health Nate Smith said he thought kids might surprise us in terms of how capable they are at keeping a mask on their face.

“We can never give up on trusting people to do the right thing,” Key said later, when pressed on mandating masks on buses.

Advertisement

What about teachers? Sen. Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) asked. Will they be required to wear masks? Will they be provided personal protective equipment?

Again, Key said, the state hasn’t issued a mandate on teachers or other employees wearing masks. He said teachers would be provided with “the standard” PPE — masks, gloves, sanitizing chemicals.

Advertisement

Several lawmakers asked variations on how districts should handle positive cases in schools.

Don Adams, director of the Arkansas Department of Health’s Center for Local Public Health, said that anyone who has close contact — defined by ADH as being within six feet from an infected person for 15 cumulative minutes in a day — would be required to quarantine for 14 days from the point of that close contact. Several lawmakers asked similar specific questions: What happens when six members of a 300-person marching band get infected? In what scenario would an entire school be shut down? But Adams said there were too many variables to give blanket answers.

Who will be responsible for notifying teachers, other employees and families in the event of a positive test in a school building? Sen. Joyce Elliott (D-Little Rock) asked. Will it be left to local districts? Or will the state fill that role? Key said he didn’t know.

In the first week of August, some charter schools in the state will open. “The will open under the guidance we’ve issued,” Key said. “We’ll start seeing and learning what their experiences are and make adjustments from that.”

Advertisement

Rep. LeAnne Burch (D-Monticello) noted that commercial testing labs were experiencing backlogs and test results were often taking four days. She that was unacceptable and asked that cases in schools be given priority treatment. Key and Adams said they would take that request to the health department.

Lawmakers reported hearing from numerous teachers who said that they weren’t being consulted in planning for the coming school year and were in the dark about what to expect.

Key said that the department of education had recommended that school districts stay in planning mode through the summer, but that some districts had treated this summer break like any other. He mentioned districts, including Mountain Home and Jacksonville, that had engaged in robust planning for the upcoming year. Others that are lagging “have to get engaged,” he said. “They’re late.”

Key conceded that, despite planning from the state and (some) districts since the onset of the pandemic, shifting education to “blended learning,” where instruction will be provided in person and virtually, and all-virtual will be “messy.”

“Blended learning, online learning … this is not something I can say we’re good at —yet,” Key said, adding that he’d seen signs of improvement.



Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner of the Department of Education, said, “In essence, all or most of our teachers are going to be first-year teachers” because they’ll be learning to teach, at least partially, through new online learning management systems.

“This is going to be a year of learning for students and educators,” she said. “The way school start is going to have to adapt and evolve. This school year is going to look very different from any school year we’ve seen in the past: lots of opportunities, lots of challenges.”

Along those lines and reflecting complaints she said she’d received from teachers, Rep. Denise Garner (D-Fayetteville) asked if the start of school could be delayed by a few weeks to ensure that teachers received sufficient training.

“The governor has said we’re going to start school Aug. 13,” Key said. “At the same time, he recognizes changing conditions.” He said Governor Hutchinson had proven himself to be adaptable and responsive to recommendations from the health officials.

Advertisement

What about contact sports? Reginald Murdock (D-Helena-West Helena) asked. Current health directives allow for limited no-contact training in high schools. Key said there hasn’t been any discussions about updating that directive to allow for contact.

Rep. Megan Godfrey (D-Springdale) asked what virtual-only education should look like? Key said, again, that it would vary between districts, but ideally, teachers would interact with students on a daily basis. What about state assessment tests? Can those be administered remotely? Yes, Key said. He also said that, while assessments remained important and would be a challenge this year, the state was considering ways to adjust its accountability framework.

What about broadband limitations? Sen. Mark Johnson (R-Little Rock) asked. Key admitted it was a problem, partially related to the patchwork of providers. “We’ve not figured out how to overcome that part of the challenge, but I do know the governor has made that a focus,” he said. Some districts were using part of their CARES Act funding to contract with local internet providers on behalf of students in need, he said.

Ninety-two percent of districts reported that every student will have access to devices, Key said. But some districts have reported that new devices, including Chromebooks, won’t be in until September, he said.

Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R-Rogers) commended the state for providing districts maximum flexibility, perhaps alluding to the State Board’s approval of a sweeping set of waivers recently, which Key acknowledged had been controversial. “We can’t stop living because we fear dying,” Della Rosa said. “We can’t keep doing this forever. At what point does it move beyond an emergency and become everyday.”

She asked how the state would ensure that districts are following state guidance during the pandemic?

Broadly, the education department has to be flexible and ready to adapt during the pandemic, Key said. That includes monitoring schools.