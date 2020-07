KTHV reports that MIssy’s 19th Hole Bar and Grill in Mabelvale burned Sunday morning and was tagged with “COVID house” graffiti after the bar was closed for sanitizing because the owner tested positive for coronavirus.

Fire officials suspect the fire was set.

It was closed July 4 for sanitizing. July 5, this was posted on its Facebook page:

But the response brightened things: