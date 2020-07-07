Darrell Scott, 31, was arrested by Little Rock police Monday night for driving off in a truck left running in a Baptist Health parking space with two children — aged 10 and 4 — inside.

The children, no kin to Scott, were found in North Little Rock, apparently unharmed.

Scott is the brother of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who issued a statement late Monday on Twitter.

My official statement on the arrest of my brother. pic.twitter.com/QJhFAKyruM — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) July 7, 2020

According to a Little Rock police report, Ana Villanueva, 23, said she’d parked a Toyota Tacoma at 9601 Baptist Health Drive to go inside briefly to use a restroom. While out of the vehicle, she got a call from one of the children in the car saying the car was being taken and the man said not to worry, he was the mayor’s brother.

She subsequently got a text from the child saying the vehicle was at McCain Mall. North Little Rock police found the truck with the children inside and located Scott in the mall.

Scott was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft.