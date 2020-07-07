As I’d been led to expect, the new fiscal year brings a new look to the Rutledge Report, TV commercials financed by public money controlled by the attorney general’s office.

In the year ending June 30, Rutledge spent $1.7 million on the Rutledge Report, which blanketed every TV station, cable system and digital pages in Arkansas with advertising featuring Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who coincidentally is running for governor in 2022.

She caught some criticism from legislators for the spending. The ads were in such heavy rotation that even people not particularly unfriendly to Rutledge grew tired of them.

She insists the spending was a relatively small portion of the money won in class action lawsuits and valuable in driving consumer complaints to her office.

The ad, or at least the first one aired this fiscal year, has a new look. It doesn’t feature the attorney general in an initial spot on child abuse. (She’s against it.) The ad itself includes neither a photo of Rutledge nor Rutledge’s name. The voice-over isn’t done by Rutledge. (The YouTube page includes a thumbnail photo of her with the link to the ad, but the ad itself does not)

I’ve requested the details of the consumer education campaign this year.