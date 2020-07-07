Please be advised that two student-athletes who reside in the University Village have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The students are isolating in their residences according to guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

ADH is contacting individuals who may have come into contact with the two infected students. UA Little Rock is conducting supplemental contact tracing to inform those that may have come into contact with the students. Those that have been in contact with the students will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Campus Living will implement sanitation protocols based on guidance from the CDC. In collaboration with Facilities Management, personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation supplies are being provided to residents and staff in the building where the infected students reside. Further, support services will continue to be provided to students while they isolate.

We will continue to update you regarding COVID-19 cases via the UA Little Rock Digest, and on the COVID website.

Sincerely,

Christina S. Drale

Chancellor