KAIT-TV reports another instance of missing money involving Kade Holliday, who resigned recently as Republican county clerk of Craighead County after being charged with diverting $1.6 million in public money to personal accounts.

The Northeast Arkansas Leadership Business Council reported to the sheriff’s office that it had checked its bank account after Holliday’s arrest and found it contained $6. Council President Jeff Morris said $15,000 to $20,000 was missing. He said Holliday kept the council’s records as de facto treasurer. He thinks the council was a victim of Holliday.