A Department of Human Services employee notified me of another COVID-19 incident at the DHS central office in downtown Little Rock, which Amy Webb confirms.

We had cleaned one side of the floor on Monday after an employee tested positive. Staff were sent home during the cleaning. Then yesterday we found out that a second employee from the same area tested positive and that employee had had some limited contacted with three people on the other side of the floor. So out of an abundance of caution we are cleaning the other side of 4th floor today.

During the cleaning, employees were sent home to work.

I also asked Webb about the comment from the employee about the insufficiency of social distancing in the offices, where large numbers of employees work in cubicles with open air space. The employee said distancing is measured between computer terminals, but realistically a six-foot distance is difficult to maintain. The employee also repeated a complaint I’ve heard from other state agencies: The governor’s insistence on moving to Phase 2 of resumption of business had led state agency heads to insist on in-office work over remote work that was functioning well.

Webb responded:

As for social distancing, we are doing everything we can to enforce that. We have signs up and videos playing in the halls. We got guidance from the Health Department on how to handle that in areas with cubicles as opposed to walled offices and developed plans based on that guidance. People are spaced six feet a apart. Once we had the plans, we had three staff (including our APRN who has been providing clinical guidance in conjunction with Health) go to each area in central complex and review the plans, make sure they were appropriate and in some cases make changes or adjustments such as facing people in opposite directions. We also developed plans for our county offices and the same staff went out and visited several where we knew there was potential for concern and made adjustments as needed. We’ve also moved people to areas with more vacant cubicles or more space.

Again. I accept at face value that all are doing everything possible. But circumstances are difficult. And I keep thinking about 450,000 children returning to school next month.