CHART: World’s most aggressive #COVID19 outbreaks. Numbers adjusted for population size and treat each U.S. state as if it were a country. (from @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/LFGQBljkP6 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 8, 2020

This chart is an attention-getter here in Ready for Business Arkansas.

Advertisement

The recent growth of COVID-19 cases is worse here than in Brazil, South Africa and several others.

But you know what they say: Thank God for Mississippi. Also, Alabama, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina in the SEC-state ranking.