Attorney General William Barr has scheduled a visit to Arkansas Thursday, according to a report this morning by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Justice Department news release reportedly said he’ll have a roundtable with law enforcement officials Thursday morning; have lunch with Governor Hutchinson; a meeting with “business leaders” in the afternoon, and also meet with Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. French Hill. A press conference was also mentioned.

The D-G article quotes from a news release. There’s no release about the visit currently on the Justice Department website and its press office hasn’t responded to my question about it. I was curious for more details. Who’s he meeting with and where for the “roundtable” and the session with “business leaders”; may the public attend, and what are the times and places of other scheduled visits here, including the news conference?

More than 2,000 former U.S. attorneys, including George Proctor, who served under both Democratic and Republican presidents as U.S. attorney in Little Rock, have called for Barr’s resignation. Former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummins, fired under the administration of George W. Bush, is not in that number. He’s used his Trump connections both to lobby and, in one case, win release from prison of a felon who caught in a Medicaid-related bribery scheme.