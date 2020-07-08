A topic we’ve explored in the Arkansas Times is richly displayed on this UA Little Rock website.

It’s the Mapping Renewal project about school segregation in Little Rock, the harmful impact of Interstate 630 freeway construction and “urban renewal.” It’s illustrated with maps, narrative, interviews and a trove of historic photos.

You can get lost in it.

I don’t know how long it’s been available. A Tweet yesterday by Jay Barth called it to my attention. If you have time, I recommend it.

This isn’t ancient history. We are living with the results every day, often uncomfortably.