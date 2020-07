Calvin Salyers, 33, an Alexander police officer, has been arrested by State Police on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of another Alexander officer.

Scott Hutton, 36, of Bryant was fatally shot June 3 at a home in Alexander. The State Police investigated the shooting and the Saline prosecuting attorney decided to charge Salyers with manslaughter. Bond for Salyers, who was placed on leave following the shooting, was set at $15,000.