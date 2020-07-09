Our news partner KARK provides more details about the semi-secret William Barr/Tom Cotton show in Little Rock today.

The events, provided first yesterday morning to Cotton’s friendly reporter at the Democrat-Gazette, include a “local law enforcement roundtable” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites. Cotton, Republican Rep. French Hill, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland and others will participate.

A “business leaders roundtable” will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at a Seventh Street events center run by another media outlet that is chummy with Cotton. More Cotton and Hill there, plus “business leaders” (if you spot a Democratic campaign contributor in this group, give a shout) and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, like Rutledge a candidate for governor in 2022. Diehard Trumpers all.

The Justice Department didn’t announce this trip. It didn’t respond to multiple queries by the Arkansas Times for information about it. U.S. Attorney Hiland, disavowing involvement, referred questions to Cotton’s office. Cotton’s office didn’t respond to requests for information.

Cotton likes to talk about the #cancelculture. Certain viewpoints OK, but not others. That’s the motive Cotton ascribes to “woke liberal mobs” who demonstrate for racial justice. In reality, he wants their voices stilled and practices what he preaches against. #hypocriteculture

Perhaps a reporter will ask Cotton about his selective media policy if questions are allowed from reporters today. No big deal. If questions are allowed, Barr’s role as protector of a corrupt president is a more important issue. And maybe ask Hiland what he thinks of the 2,000 former U.S. attorneys, including one from Little Rock, who’ve called for Barr’s resignation. Or ask Hill where he stands on the impeachment movement against Barr. Or maybe ask Barr about the Supreme Court decision allowing a New York prosecutor to see Trump’s tax records.