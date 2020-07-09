The Arkansas Supreme Court today issued orders addressing concerns about plans to go ahead with the bar exam July 28-29, a two-day test at Robinson Center.

The court said the test will proceed as scheduled, but those registered for it may opt to transfer their application and fee to the February bar exam without penalty.

The court also issued an order that will allow those who’d registered for the July exam but didn’t take it on account of COVID-19 concerns to “temporarily engage in the limited practice of law.”

Here’s the order spelling that waiver out.

Those with temporary approval must practice under the supervision of a licensed attorney and may prepare documents and make appearances. The waiver will remain in effect through the date of release of February 2021 bar exam results. People who’ve failed the bar exam are not eligible for the waiver.