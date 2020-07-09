Vance is investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records to conceal hush payments to two women, including pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed they had sex with Trump before he took office. Trump has denied those claims.

Vance is seeking, Trump’s tax returns, among other records. The president has refused to make them public, unlike previous modern presidents. Because the records are for a grand jury investigation, they would not likely be disclosed before the election.

Here’s the court ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts. He was joined by Justices Kagan, Breyer, Sotomayor and Ginsburg. Justice Kavanaugh wrote a separate concurrence in which Justice Gorsuch joined. Justices Alito and Thomas dissented.

Kavanaugh noted that the majority allows the case to be remanded to the federal district court where Trump can continue to raise constitutional objections to information being sought.

If all goes well, Trump will be out of office by the time the case concludes and he’ll no longer have any presidential claim of protection from the investigation.