By
Max Brantley
On
9:58 am

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has stood fast in insisting on a resumption of regular classes and dormitory operation in the coming school year.

That will include the Arkansas School for Math, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, the residential high school for brainy students.

Advertisement

It had announced earlier it would provide a fully online option for its students this year, but had left open what it planned on resuming the residential component. It has now announced it will resume residential operation in August and has issued extensive health guidelines. The information cautions that circumstances could change.

Students must be tested for coronavirus before returning and move-in procedures will change, the guidelines note. Residents will continue to have roommates. Students are told to bring, along with a negative COVID-19 test, five washable face masks and hand sanitizer. Students will no longer be able to go home every weekend. Visitors will be limited as will time off-campus.

Advertisement

Masks? An unequivocal yes, unlike the laissez-faire policy the state has dictated for the state’s second-largest school district, Little Rock.

All students and employees are expected to wear masks or other appropriate face covers in public, shared spaces when social distancing is not possible.  Though classroom arrangements will be made to allow for the greatest amount of distancing, students and faculty are expected to wear masks during class.

Among the questions answered was this one:

Advertisement

Will my student be safe on campus?
The measures outlined below are intended to limit exposure to COVID-19, decrease the spread of transmission, and encourage overall healthy practices when living within an interconnected campus community.  In absence of a widely available vaccine, every on-campus scenario involves some level of risk as well as clear commitment on each individual’s part to act in accordance with expectations to eliminate as much risk as possible. While every effort will be made to ensure the safety of students and employees, our planning for the year ahead assumes scenarios in which the virus is present and could lead to temporary or ongoing campus closures and remote instruction.

 

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Cheers! City allows takeout cocktails in SoMa; Food Truck Festival canceled; outdoor concert scheduled
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info