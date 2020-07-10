Rep. Grant Hodges, a Rogers Republican, resigned from the House today, citing a job. It was announced earlier that he would go to work Monday as a lobbyist and director of marketing for Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Hodges did not seek re-election this year after three terms. Joshua Bryant, a Republican, and Jon Comstock, a Democrat, are seeking the seat in November.

No legislative sessions are currently scheduled for the remainder of this year. It’s unclear whether any steps will be taken to fill the seat for the remainder of this year.

Legislators have a two-year cooling-off period to take lobbying jobs, except that jobs in public higher education as lobbyists don’t count. Most recently, House Speaker Jeremy Gillam took a job lobbying for UCA.