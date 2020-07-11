The Saturday open line comes with a record one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

The Health Department update this afternoon shows 27,864 cumulative Arkansas cases, a 1,061-case increase from the 26,803 reported yesterday afternoon. That’s the biggest jump in a day yet. It reported an 878 case jump July 2.

I don’t have further breakdowns at the moment, but an outbreak at the Ouachita River prison in Malvern likely is a contributor. Today’s update shows Hot Spring County with 1,213 cases, compared with 887 yesterday, 326 more. Washington County added 112 cases; Pulaski added 76.