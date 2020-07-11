Admissions for all Zoo visitors are now available. We are still in a phased approach to full reopening and have a limited number of tickets available each day. All guests, including members, will need an advanced online reservation; walk-up guests may not be accommodated. Click the links below for more information and get your reservations early.

Non-members will pay at the gates. Visa/MasterCard and Discover will be accepted. Please have your reservation ready to show before paying.

We are taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, animals and volunteers. You will see some amazing new updates and happy faces, from staff and animals.

Please review the links below to make your reservations and read the important information and safety policies. Hours of admission are limited.