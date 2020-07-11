The Little Rock Zoo reopened today, but with an online reservations system for admission.
The zoo closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Zoo announced:
Admissions for all Zoo visitors are now available. We are still in a phased approach to full reopening and have a limited number of tickets available each day. All guests, including members, will need an advanced online reservation; walk-up guests may not be accommodated. Click the links below for more information and get your reservations early.Non-members will pay at the gates. Visa/MasterCard and Discover will be accepted. Please have your reservation ready to show before paying.We are taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, animals and volunteers. You will see some amazing new updates and happy faces, from staff and animals.Please review the links below to make your reservations and read the important information and safety policies. Hours of admission are limited.Online reservations here.Susan Altrui, DirectorLittle Rock Zoo
