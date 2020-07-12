A federal appeals court has again cleared the way for the execution Monday of Daniel Lee for his role in the killing of three people in Arkansas.

A release from the group hoping to prevent the execution:

BREAKING: The United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit has lifted a temporary injunction put in place by the Southern District of Indiana district court on Friday at the request of close family members of the victims, who wanted to attend the execution but did not want to imperil their lives, traveling across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.



UPDATE: Yesterday, a BOP staff member at USP Terre Haute tested positive for COVID-19 raising additional serious concerns about the family’s safety

Below is a statement from Baker Kurrus who represents the victims’ family in the lawsuit :

“The federal government has put this family in the untenable position of choosing between their right to witness Danny Lee’s execution and their own health and safety. Eighty-one year old Earlene Branch Peterson, the mother and grandmother of the victims, along with Ms. Peterson’s surviving daughter and granddaughter, wanted to attend the execution and had planned to be there when it was scheduled for December 2019. Because the Government has scheduled the execution in the midst of a raging pandemic, these three women would have to put their lives at risk to travel cross-country at this time. They will now appeal the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to seek reversal. My clients hope the Supreme Court and the federal government will respect their right to be present at the execution and delay it until travel is safe enough to make that possible.”

-Baker Kurrus, attorney for Earlene Branch Peterson, Kimma Gurel and Monica Veillette

-July 12, 2020

