Here’s the open line and the daily update on new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas:

The state total rose by 503 in the last 24 hours, from 27,864 yesterday.

The state recorded eight more deaths, for a total of 321.

Top counties for one-day rises in new cases included Washington with 70; Hot Spring, 53, and Pulaski, 52.

The line is open.

Wear a mask. Ask the governor to get serious about it, particularly in the Little Rock School District, where he is prohibiting the district from enforcing mask-wearing. Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers, to name three, are allowed by the state to require their teachers and students to wear masks when distance can’t be maintained. Why not Little Rock? Or are school district users in that class, like prison inmates, that the governor views as different from real people?