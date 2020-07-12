By
Max Brantley
On
4:22 pm

Here’s the open line and the daily update on new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas:

Advertisement

The state total rose by 503 in the last 24 hours, from 27,864 yesterday.

The state recorded eight more deaths, for a total of 321.

Advertisement

Top counties for one-day rises in new cases included Washington with 70; Hot Spring, 53, and Pulaski, 52.

The line is open.

Advertisement

Wear a mask. Ask the governor to get serious about it, particularly in the Little Rock School District, where he is prohibiting the district from enforcing mask-wearing. Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers, to name three, are allowed by the state to require their teachers and students to wear masks when distance can’t be maintained. Why not Little Rock? Or are school district users in that class, like prison inmates, that the governor views as different from real people?

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Vandalism reported in Confederate cemetery in Little Rock, photos show apparent suspects
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info