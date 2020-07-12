The Facebook post illustrates the damage done in the Confederate cemetery in Little Rock early Thursday. It includes surveillance camera photos believed to be of people responsible.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on the vandalism today.

I hope they catch the vandals. Apart from the criminal act, it was a terrible misjudgment. Actions like this are not representative of the larger fight for racial justice. But they’ll be symbolized that way in the immense social media machine that wants no justice.

The mayor’s decision to remove from public property a Confederate monument at MacArthur Park and tributes to the traitorous David O. Dodd was lawful and appropriate. There is a better way.