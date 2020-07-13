By
Max Brantley
On
1:03 pm

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor issued this statement today about his father, the former governor and senator, and his mother:

David and Barbara Pryor received positive COVID-19 test results on Friday night, and they went to UAMS mid-day Saturday.  UAMS advised Barbara Pryor to return home to self-quarantine since she is asymptomatic.  UAMS admitted David Pryor given his age of 85 and the fact that he is a stroke and heart attack survivor.  The entire Pryor family is very grateful for the attention and care given by UAMS.  Our mother is home and remains asymptomatic while our father is responding well in the hospital.  We are hopeful that both will have a full recovery and we look forward to them testing negative soon.  Both are in the required isolation and they want to encourage everyone to wear masks, wash hands and follow the other CDC guidelines, so we can stop the spread of this deadly virus.  We respectfully ask that you honor our family’s request for much needed privacy and refrain from any calls at this time.  We will issue another statement in the upcoming days in the event that either’s status changes, but in the interim, we humbly ask for your prayers.”

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Check out Benito Lubazibwa’s digital Black business platform, Shop Black Live Next article LRAFB cancels its October air show
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info