District of Columbia Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan this morning issued a temporary injunction halting three scheduled federal executions, including the execution scheduled today for Daniel Lee, convicted in the slaying of three members of an Arkansas family.

The decision came in a lawsuit challenging execution protocols. The judge said they hadn’t been able to fully litigate that claim.

Advertisement

The Justice Department immediately appealed to have the injunction overturned.

Separately, family members of the victims in the Lee case have been trying to postpone the executions, which they oppose, because COVID-19 has made travel to the Terra Haute, Ind., prison for the execution unsafe. They took their plea today to the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency intervention.

Advertisement

Shawn Nolan, attorney for one of the condemned inmates, issued this statement:

“The government has been trying to plow forward with these executions despite many unanswered questions about the legality of its new execution protocol. The district court’s injunction ensures that the courts will have the opportunity to carefully address those issues. Given that these executions threaten to become COVID-19 super-spreader events, the injunction will also protect the lives and health of the correctional staff, victim family members, spiritual advisors, attorneys, and others who must witness the executions.”



Ruth Friedman, an attorney for Lee, also issued a statement:

Advertisement