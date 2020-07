The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will reopen its buildings to the public Wednesday for the first time since March.

From its news release:

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will reopen its doors to public access for the first time since March beginning this Wednesday. All buildings will have limited public access as part of the state’s reopening process.

“We’ve been working diligently to address the safety of our staff and the public as we begin the reopening process,” AGFC Director Pat Fitts said. “This will mean some changes from what we were used to, but with the right precautions in place we feel that we can reopen to enable the person-to-person interactions the public is used to with our agency.”

The reopening comes after a month after the AGFC reopened its shooting ranges to public activity.

“That was actually our first step, a trial-run if you will,” Fitts said. “We’ve had an incredible response from the public and have been able to manage public use and activities. It’s also allowed us to see if some possible changes needed to occur before we opened the rest of the doors to the agency.”

Fitts says the public will be required to abide by social-distancing protocols in AGFC buildings, such as wearing masks while indoors. All staff have been busy making sure there are enough safeguards, such as personal protective equipment, employee screening, informational signs and enclosures, to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Our staff will also ask visitors for some limited contact information in accordance with contact-tracing recommendations.