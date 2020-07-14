The King Biscuit Blues Festival, scheduled for its 35th edition in October in Helena-West Helena, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will return Oct. 6-9, 2021, executive director Munnie Jordan said.
Release:
With heavy hearts, the King Biscuit Blues Festival board and staff have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 event. “We sincerely believe the ongoing pandemic potentially threatens the safety of our musicians, patrons, volunteers and staff, and we cannot take that chance,” said Munnie Jordan, executive director of the festival. “As fate would have it, the “Biscuit” was chosen as the Arkansas Times’ Best Live Music Festival for 2020,” added Jordan.
… Cancelling this year’s event has many repercussions, one of which means losing most of the festival’s annual operating revenue. Because of that, 2020 ticketholders are being offered three options: they can (1) roll over their tickets for next year’s show (October 6-9, 2021); (2) receive a complete refund; or (3) choose to donate their ticket money to help sustain King Biscuit operations towards its future success. The board is asking those who have purchased tickets to choose one of the options at kingbiscuitfestival.com/
tickets by Wednesday, August 12, 2020, or the ticket(s) will automatically be rolled over to 2021. Questions can be addressed to operations@ kingbiscuitfestival.com.