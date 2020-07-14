GOVERNOR HUTCHINSON: Advises, but does not mandate, the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

GOVERNOR HUTCHINSON: Advises, but does not mandate, the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Politico reports on a blistering assessment by the CDC of Arkansas’s handling of COVID-19. Governor Hutchinson will have plenty to talk about at 1:30 p.m. today.

Politico says:

A team of investigators from the CDC has filed a report on Arkansas, obtained by POLITICO, that faults “inconsistent messages from authorities, changing guidance and the reopening of the state” for the disproportionate toll of the pandemic on workers of color there, even as the report avoids directly criticizing the president and the administration for its coronavirus response, health care reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein writes.

The CDC investigators just returned from a few weeks on the ground in the state’s northwest corner — home to several major poultry plants — on a mission to learn why so many Latino and Marshallese residents there have gotten sick and died from the virus.

Their report alludes to a host of state and federal government failures to protect vulnerable communities of color, and makes several recommendations that the state epidemiologist said will be impossible to implement without more federal support — such as notifying people of positive test results in 24 hours, testing certain at-risk groups every week, hiring more bilingual contact tracers and hammering home messages about the dangers of gathering in groups and not wearing masks.

Among the new CDC findings:

People are confused and misinformed about the virus. The CDC team specifically faulted inconsistent messaging by authorities for fueling “misinformation, myths and uncertainty about all aspects of prevention, testing and treatment of COVID-19.”