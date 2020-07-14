Politico reports on a blistering assessment by the CDC of Arkansas’s handling of COVID-19. Governor Hutchinson will have plenty to talk about at 1:30 p.m. today.
A team of investigators from the CDC has filed a report on Arkansas, obtained by POLITICO, that faults “inconsistent messages from authorities, changing guidance and the reopening of the state” for the disproportionate toll of the pandemic on workers of color there, even as the report avoids directly criticizing the president and the administration for its coronavirus response, health care reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein writes.
The CDC investigators just returned from a few weeks on the ground in the state’s northwest corner — home to several major poultry plants — on a mission to learn why so many Latino and Marshallese residents there have gotten sick and died from the virus.
Their report alludes to a host of state and federal government failures to protect vulnerable communities of color, and makes several recommendations that the state epidemiologist said will be impossible to implement without more federal support — such as notifying people of positive test results in 24 hours, testing certain at-risk groups every week, hiring more bilingual contact tracers and hammering home messages about the dangers of gathering in groups and not wearing masks.
Among the new CDC findings:
People are confused and misinformed about the virus. The CDC team specifically faulted inconsistent messaging by authorities for fueling “misinformation, myths and uncertainty about all aspects of prevention, testing and treatment of COVID-19.”
Wow. And that’s not all.
The Politico summary says also:
- People are working while sick or after exposure because they can’t afford not to. (And, I’d add, the poultry industry wants the labor.)
- Business owners don’t like that customers aren’t wearing masks but don’t think they can enforce it.
- The report says the state should pay people to stay home. The state epidemiologist said Arkansas couldn’t afford it.
- People of color — Latinos and Pacific islanders particularly — are disproportionately affected.
High irony: the CDC has hired Arkansas Health Director Nate Smith to go to work there as a top official next month. Another irony: the report notes that people in Arkansas tend to trust CDC guidelines while Donald Trump is busy trashing the CDC.
None of these criticisms come as any surprise to anybody who’s been closely watching Asa Hutchinson’s happy-talk and disingenuous and contradcitory characterizations of Arkansas’s reponse.
But, dammit. We are READY FOR BUSINESS! And WE BELIEVE IN THE GOOD JUDGMENT OF ARKANSANS!