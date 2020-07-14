RUTLEDGE: The attorney general has long been one of Trump's most obsequious jesters.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge proudly announces that she’s joined with the Justice Department to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that invalidated the work rule Arkansas (and other states) have tried to impose to qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The work rule was disastrously implemented in Arkansas and did have the effect of reducing the number of people covered. The federal law on Medicaid said it is meant to provide medical coverage for the poor and disabled period and that states couldn’t tack on requirements that damage the aim of the legislation.

Rutledge repeats the usual Hutchinson administration talking point (disproved by numerous serious reviews) that work rules encourage people to be more independent.

The irony of this appeal is that, of course, Rutledge is involved in another case out of Texas seeking to get the U.S. Supreme Court to kill the Affordable Care Act root and branch. That will REALLY encourage people to be more independent. Or die.