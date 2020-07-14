The Arkansas chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott in her race for 2nd District Congress against incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill.
George Wise, Chair of the Arkansas Sierra Club’s Political Committee, said:
“We are confident that she will continue work to protect Arkansas families’ health, air and water, and build a clean energy economy that works for the Natural State.”
Given the current administration’s continued threats to our clean air and water and public lands, it is more important than ever to elect environmental champions like Joyce Elliott. She has been a consistent voice in favor of promoting clean energy jobs in Arkansas, protecting iconic places like the Buffalo River from pollution, and ensuring that our drinking water is not put at risk by developers.
“We are deeply grateful to Joyce Elliott for her support in promoting solar energy in Arkansas during the last legislative session. Her support was critical in making sure that Arkansans have access to affordable clean energy, which has led to good-paying clean energy jobs across the state. When she gets to Washington, the people of Central Arkansas will have a Congresswoman who understands that we can have a healthy economy and a healthy environment,“ said Uta Meyer, Chair of the Arkansas Sierra Club. “She is a true environmental champion who will fight to protect Arkansas’s clean air, clean water, and special places.”