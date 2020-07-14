Filing for seats on the Little Rock Board of Directors begins July 24 and runs through Aug. 15, but potential candidates have begun picking up the packets necessary to complete filing requirements.

The city clerk’s office keeps a list of those who’ve picked up packets. It’s not a commitment to run and, in one case noted below, one person might have picked up for someone else.

But just to give you an idea of what MIGHT be shaping up, these are the packet pickups so far for the three at-large seats and the Ward 4 seat that will be on the ballot. At-large Directors Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock are planning to seek re-election. Director Gene Fortson in position 9, is not. Ward 4 Director Capi Peck is seeking re-election.