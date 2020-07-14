Donald Trump has backed off his idea to force foreign college students to leave the U.S. if they are enrolled only in online courses, a higher possibility as colleges cope with coronavirus.

Colleges and states (not Arkansas) had sued over the proposal. From CNN:

One person familiar with the matter told CNN the White House has felt the blowback to the proposal and that some inside the West Wing believe it was poorly conceived and executed. According to another source, the White House is now focused on having the rule apply only to new students, rather than students already in the US. The White House declined to comment on an ongoing policy process.

A Trump plan poorly conceived and executed? Dog bites man.