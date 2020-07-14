The University of Arkansas has announced a $194.7 million grant by the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to establish the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research.

A news release said the aim is to integrate research across five areas: data science, food systems and the future of food, materials science and engineering, bioscience and bioengineering research in metabolism and integrative systems neuroscience.

The effort is intended to also encourage the commercialization of research and entrepreneurship.

The grant will help construct a building for the institute and support the hiring of 20 faculty members. It also will pay for a branch in Bentonville, home to Walmart, which created the foundation’s resources.

The Walton Foundation had earlier given more than $23 million to begin work on increasing research at UA.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said the center should increase federal research money at UA.