He lost his last Iron Bowl 36-0, collects millions of dollars in pension money from hard-working Alabamians, and bilked investors based on their trust in his investment advice. Tubs, Doug’s gonna run through you like Fred Talley at an 11AM Jefferson-Pilot game. #OneAlabama https://t.co/6E4iofoMz1 — Alabama Democrats (@aldemocrats) July 15, 2020

You’ve heard Tommy Tuberville, an Arkansas native (Harmony Grove, Southern State), defeated Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama and now faces Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the general election.

Given Alabama’s general political outlook, Jones, who defeated a terrible candidate (Roy Moore) to win the seat, faces a tough battle against Tuberville, a devoted Trumper.

But you have to like the Tweet with which Alabama Democrats gigged Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach, last night.

Fred Talley? It was 2002. The Razorbacks hadn’t won in the SEC. Auburn, coached by Tuberville, was ranked 24. Heh.

More seriously: