Dear Campus Community,

The next phase of campus reopening (2A) will be delayed one week to July 27, 2020. The remaining phase dates will stay the same.

Although we have most of our PPE orders in, the order for the plexiglass desk shields is now on backorder. Our Facilities department is working on an alternative solution for this equipment, namely in-house construction of the shields in sufficient quantity for the next phase of reopening. These “home-made” shields will be a little clunkier than those we’ve ordered, but will get the job done. I want to thank our Facilities team for their ingenuity and willingness to carry out this alternative solution.

In addition, The Board of Trustees met today and passed a resolution requiring all UA campuses to adopt a policy that, “at minimum, requires the use of cloth face coverings by students, faculty, staff, and guests in university facilities where physical distancing of six-feet or more cannot be assured in accordance with guidance from state and federal health officials.” This policy sets a minimum standard and allows individual campuses to implement stricter requirements as appropriate.

We will update the reopening plan to reflect this resolution, but effective immediately UA Little Rock will require that all employees, students, and visitors wear a face covering on campus in all indoor settings with limited exceptions (e.g. when eating). Face coverings will be required in outdoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained, also with limited exceptions.

Sincerely,

Christina S. Drale

Chancellor