By
Max Brantley
On
9:44 am

Politico’s health newsletter, which yesterday highlighted an unflattering review of Arkansas’s coronavirus response in the outbreak in Northwest Arkansas, drops another unhappy note in today’s edition.

It’s part of a roundup of how various states are suffering because of a lack of help from the Trump administration. (Oh, but surely that letter from Arkansas congressmen beseeching help from Mike Pence will soon fix that.) The problems for states come in contact tracing (far below demand in Arkansas and likely to remain so even when several hundred more people are at work) and in testing (a problem acknowledged in Arkansas and traced to lack of supplies, overwhelming demand and the galloping virus).

Advertisement

The consequences go beyond the “hoax” virus.

— In Arkansas, shortages of the chemicals needed to process Covid-19 tests have become so severe that the state is weighing whether to abandon its requirement that people needing elective surgeries first get tested.

A question for the daily briefing today, perhaps.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Name some experts, a Trumper challenges. So we do Next article The public school watch in the COVID-19 era
Tags

Note to commenters: Due to issues with spam/scams and complaints with our former comments system, we have implemented a new system called Hyvor. You must create a new account (separate from any paywall accounts you may have) in order to leave a comment. The First and Last name field will display as your author name, so use a psuedonym if you want to retain anonymity. More info